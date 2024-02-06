Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape

21 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property.
A month later, Blush Ultra Lounge was born.
"It's a cocktail bar. It's a wine bar. We also have beer and spirits. It's just a place that lends itself more to socialization than a lot of the rowdiness of some other bars," Dirnberger said.
He said his wife, Randi, wanted it to be the kind of bar she would want to go to.
The lounge features arcade games, televisions, pool tables and couches and chairs set up for semi-private conversation spaces.
"It's more of a subdued atmosphere that lends itself to social interaction," Dirnberger said.
He wanted the lounge to be a comfortable environment where people can hang out and enjoy their drinks.
Blush currently serves only drinks, though guests are welcome to bring in food from outside vendors. Their drink options include wine cocktails, domestic and craft beer, espresso martinis, CBD drinks, nonalcoholic beverages and a wide variety of blush wines, hence the name.
Practically everything at Blush is new, with only the bar and a few tables and chairs left over from 21 Taps.
"Everybody's been excited about the changes that we've been making so far, especially from a layout and ambiance standpoint," general manager Dave Knost said. "I think people are really enjoying the feel that they get when they come down here."
The lounge is open from 4 p.m. until the bar closes, usually around 1:30 a.m., on Tuesday to Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday unless for special events.
Dirnberger said he plans to host a grand opening celebration sometime after St. Patrick's Day.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.