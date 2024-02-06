All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape
21 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property. A month later, Blush Ultra Lounge was born...
Christopher Borro
General manager Dave Knost, left, and owner Christopher Dirnberger said the new Blush Ultra Lounge is designed to have a comfortable atmosphere for socialization. The bar serves several varieties of wine, beer, cocktails and other beverages.
General manager Dave Knost, left, and owner Christopher Dirnberger said the new Blush Ultra Lounge is designed to have a comfortable atmosphere for socialization. The bar serves several varieties of wine, beer, cocktails and other beverages.Christopher Borro

21 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property.

A month later, Blush Ultra Lounge was born.

"It's a cocktail bar. It's a wine bar. We also have beer and spirits. It's just a place that lends itself more to socialization than a lot of the rowdiness of some other bars," Dirnberger said.

He said his wife, Randi, wanted it to be the kind of bar she would want to go to.

The lounge features arcade games, televisions, pool tables and couches and chairs set up for semi-private conversation spaces.

"It's more of a subdued atmosphere that lends itself to social interaction," Dirnberger said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He wanted the lounge to be a comfortable environment where people can hang out and enjoy their drinks.

Blush currently serves only drinks, though guests are welcome to bring in food from outside vendors. Their drink options include wine cocktails, domestic and craft beer, espresso martinis, CBD drinks, nonalcoholic beverages and a wide variety of blush wines, hence the name.

Practically everything at Blush is new, with only the bar and a few tables and chairs left over from 21 Taps.

"Everybody's been excited about the changes that we've been making so far, especially from a layout and ambiance standpoint," general manager Dave Knost said. "I think people are really enjoying the feel that they get when they come down here."

The lounge is open from 4 p.m. until the bar closes, usually around 1:30 a.m., on Tuesday to Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday unless for special events.

Dirnberger said he plans to host a grand opening celebration sometime after St. Patrick's Day.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
BusinessSep. 19
Stock market today: Wall Street rises toward records as jubilation sweeps markets worldwide
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy