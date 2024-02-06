Blush Ultra Lounge brings social atmosphere to downtown Cape

21 Taps, a Cape Girardeau bar that had been at 36 N. Spanish St. for five years, closed Dec. 23. Five days later, Christopher Dirnberger, owner of Katy O'Ferrell's Publick House and part owner of D'Ladium's Sports Bar, acquired the property.

A month later, Blush Ultra Lounge was born.

"It's a cocktail bar. It's a wine bar. We also have beer and spirits. It's just a place that lends itself more to socialization than a lot of the rowdiness of some other bars," Dirnberger said.

He said his wife, Randi, wanted it to be the kind of bar she would want to go to.

The lounge features arcade games, televisions, pool tables and couches and chairs set up for semi-private conversation spaces.

"It's more of a subdued atmosphere that lends itself to social interaction," Dirnberger said.