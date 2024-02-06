Blake Borders joins Cape Cardiology Group

Blake Borders, FNP-BC, has joined Cape Cardiology Group, a Saint Francis Medical Partner, as a nurse practitioner.
Borders has 10 years of nursing experience, specializing in cardiovascular, cardiothoracic, oncology, pediatrics and family practice.
She earned an undergraduate nursing degree from Southeast Missouri State University in 2012; she also holds a master's degree from St. Louis' Maryville University.
