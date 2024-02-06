Black Friday sales encouraging for U.S. retailers

Mastercard SpendingPulse reports as of 3 p.m. Friday, total Black Friday retail sales in the United States were up nearly 30% compared to 2020.
"Spending was on the rise throughout the day," said Steve Sadove, senior Mastercard adviser and former CEO and chairman of Saks Inc.
Apparel sales were up year-to-year more than 86% to lead all sectors.
Other data reported by the credit card company versus a year ago:
