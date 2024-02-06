All sections
BusinessNovember 29, 2021

Black Friday sales encouraging for U.S. retailers

Mastercard SpendingPulse reports as of 3 p.m. Friday, total Black Friday retail sales in the United States were up nearly 30% compared to 2020. "Spending was on the rise throughout the day," said Steve Sadove, senior Mastercard adviser and former CEO and chairman of Saks Inc...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Black Friday shoppers, wearing face masks, wait in line to enter a store at Citadel Outlets on Friday in Commerce, California.
Black Friday shoppers, wearing face masks, wait in line to enter a store at Citadel Outlets on Friday in Commerce, California.Ringo H.W. Chiu ~ Associated Press

Mastercard SpendingPulse reports as of 3 p.m. Friday, total Black Friday retail sales in the United States were up nearly 30% compared to 2020.

"Spending was on the rise throughout the day," said Steve Sadove, senior Mastercard adviser and former CEO and chairman of Saks Inc.

Apparel sales were up year-to-year more than 86% to lead all sectors.

Other data reported by the credit card company versus a year ago:

  • Total retail sales (excluding auto): Up 29.8%, with e-commerce sales rising 10.6% and in-store sales increasing 42.9%.
  • Department store sales: Up 47.9%
  • Electronics sales: Up 20.7%.

