NEW YORK (AP) — As money continues to pour into crypto following Donald Trump's reelection last week, bitcoin has climbed to yet another record high.

The world's largest cryptocurrency topped $89,000 for the first time, briefly peaking at $89,995 early Tuesday, according to CoinDesk. Bitcoin's price oscillated throughout the day, but is still up more than 27% over the last week — standing at about $88,288 as of 5 p.m. ET.

That's part of a rally across cryptocurrencies and crypto-related investments since Trump won the U.S. presidential election. Analysts credit much of the recent gains to an anticipated “crypto-friendly” nature of the incoming administration, which could translate into more regulatory clarity but also leeway.

Still, as with everything in the volatile cryptoverse, the future is hard to predict. And while some are bullish, others continue to warn of investment risks.

Here's what you need to know.

Back up. What is cryptocurrency again?

Cryptocurrency has been around for a while now, but has come under the spotlight in recent years.

In basic terms, cryptocurrency is digital money. This kind of currency is designed to work through an online network without a central authority — meaning it's typically not backed by any government or banking institution — and transactions get recorded with technology called a blockchain.

Bitcoin is the largest and oldest cryptocurrency, although other assets like Ethereum, Tether and Dogecoin have gained popularity over the years. Some investors see cryptocurrency as a “digital alternative” to traditional money — but it can be very volatile, and reliant on larger market conditions.

Why are bitcoin and other crypto assets soaring now?

A lot of the recent action has to do with the outcome of last week's election.

Trump was previously a crypto skeptic, but changed his mind and embraced cryptocurrencies during this year's presidential race. He has pledged to make the U.S. “the crypto capital of the planet” and create a “strategic reserve” of bitcoin. His campaign accepted donations in cryptocurrency and he courted fans at a bitcoin conference in July. He also launched World Liberty Financial, a new venture with family members to trade cryptocurrencies.

Crypto industry players welcomed Trump’s victory, in hopes that he would be able to push through legislative and regulatory changes that they’ve long lobbied for. And Trump had previously promised that, if elected, he would remove the chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, who has been leading the U.S. government’s crackdown on the crypto industry and repeatedly called for more oversight.

“Crypto rallied as Election Day progressed into the night and as it became increasingly clear that Trump would emerge victorious,” Citi analysts David Glass and Alex Saunders wrote in a Friday research note, pointing to larger industry sentiment around Trump being “crypto-friendly" and a potential shift in regulatory backing.

But even before the post-election rally, assets like bitcoin posted notable gains over the past year or so. Much of the credit goes to early success of a new way to invest in the asset: spot bitcoin ETFs, which were approved by U.S. regulators in January.