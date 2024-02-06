Biomat USA to open Cape Girardeau location, holds job fair

Biomat USA, also known as Grifols USA, is building out space in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza.
According to Bloomberg, Biomat USA produces and markets lifesaving, plasma-derived medicines, diagnostic systems and hospital pharmacy products in addition to offering medical screenings, physical examinations and aftercare services.
Los Angeles-based Grifols, established in 2003, has a presence in cities and towns in 32 states with more than 17,000 U.S. employees.
The company says it is one of the largest producers of lifesaving plasma medicines in the world.
Grifols, on its Facebook site, said it will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Tuesday at Auburn Place Hotel & Suites, 3265 William St. in Cape Girardeau, advertising DCT. Phleb and PP positions.
Lorimont Commercial Real Estate of Cape Girardeau handled the lease transaction on behalf of the landlord.
