A Cape Girardeau business is one of several that is being spun off by a Japanese pharmaceutical group to a Chinese enterprise.

On Nov. 22, 2024, the Tokyo-based Kyowa Hakko Bio and its parent Kirin Holding Company announced they would be carving out their amino acid and human milk oligosaccharide businesses, among them Cape Girardeau's BioKyowa. Ownership would be transferred to a subsidiary of MEIHUA, a Chinese amino acids group based in Langfang, Hebei Province. The subsidiary is known as Plum Biotechnology Group, based in Singapore.

In an email to the Southeast Missourian, Pat Feeney, BioKyowa’s plant manager and chief operating officer, said a MEIHUA executive visited the 5469 Nash Road amino acids facility to meet with members of Feeney’s leadership team on Friday, Jan. 10.

“The main purpose of his visit was to introduce us to MEIHUA and to reassure us that our current production processes will continue as usual and our entire staff will remain employed,” he said.

Feeney said production levels of amino acid would remain the same after ownership changes hands.

He also said the business’s stock would be held by an as-yet-undetermined American or Singaporean company. A name change is also possible in the future.