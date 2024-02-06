Bill to repeal Missouri's gas tax gets hearing

The motor fuel tax started at 2.5 cents in 2021 and will top out at a cumulative total of 12.5 cents per gallon July 1, 2025.

Patrick McKenna, director of the state's Department of Transportation, testified against Walsh's bill, noting the levy is needed for many infrastructure improvements scheduled across the Show Me State.

Walsh was elected in 2017 to represent District 4 in the lower chamber of the General Assembly. Currently, Walsh is running for the GOP nomination for Congress in a bid to replace incumbent Vicky Hartzler. Hartzler is giving up her House seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.