Business
February 14, 2022

Bill to repeal Missouri's gas tax gets hearing

Missouri's standing motor fuel tax was the subject of a four-hour state House committee hearing last week In Jefferson City. Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, filed House Bill 1594 aimed at complete repeal of the tax that started in October, along with scheduled annual increases until 2025...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri's standing motor fuel tax was the subject of a four-hour state House committee hearing last week In Jefferson City.

Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, filed House Bill 1594 aimed at complete repeal of the tax that started in October, along with scheduled annual increases until 2025.

"Since last session, Missouri is in an entirely different situation," Walsh told the legislative panel Tuesday. "Simply put, Missouri is sitting on record revenues to the tune of billions of dollars, and that's billion with a B. So why are we implementing this tax at this time?"

The motor fuel tax started at 2.5 cents in 2021 and will top out at a cumulative total of 12.5 cents per gallon July 1, 2025.

Patrick McKenna, director of the state's Department of Transportation, testified against Walsh's bill, noting the levy is needed for many infrastructure improvements scheduled across the Show Me State.

Walsh was elected in 2017 to represent District 4 in the lower chamber of the General Assembly. Currently, Walsh is running for the GOP nomination for Congress in a bid to replace incumbent Vicky Hartzler. Hartzler is giving up her House seat to run for the U.S. Senate.

Story Tags
Business
