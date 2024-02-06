Biggest U.S. banks strong enough to survive shock

WASHINGTON -- The Federal Reserve says all of the 35 largest U.S. banks are fortified enough to survive an economic shock and keep on lending. Banks' hypothetical losses from credit cards increased in the latest "stress tests," however.

The first round of the central bank's annual stress tests, released Thursday, shows that as a group, the 35 big banks have benefited from a steadily recovering economy to gain strength and build up capital buffers against unexpected losses. It was the eighth annual check-up for the banks, mandated by Congress after the 2008 financial crisis that triggered the Great Recession.

The Fed said it applied its toughest-ever "severely adverse" scenario for the economy in this year's tests to see how the banks would fare. The hypothetical scenario calls for a severe global recession and a U.S. unemployment rate of 10 percent, compared with the current 3.8 percent.

The banks included JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc. and Wells Fargo and Co. -- the four biggest U.S. banks by assets. The tested banks all have at least $50 billion in assets; together they represent about 80 percent of the assets of all banks operating in the U.S. They were tested to determine whether they have sufficient capital cushions, even if hit with billions of dollars in losses brought on by a financial crisis and severe global recession.

The "severely adverse" scenario showed a total of $113 billion in projected losses from credit card loans for the banks, up from about $100 billion in last year's tests. In addition, the sweeping new tax law enacted late last year hurt test results for some banks, by reducing their capital because of accounting changes. Those were one-time declines, Fed officials said. Some banks also lost some tax benefits under the law, reducing their capital in the tests.