Big River Communications focusing on fiber

Big River has big plans.

It was almost a year ago Big River Communications launched a subsidiary called Circle Fiber, which has embarked on a major project to bring high-speed fiber optic communications to Cape Girardeau, Jackson and other cities throughout the region.

Kevin Cantwell

I sat down last week with Big River Communications president Kevin Cantwell, along with Circle Fiber president Chris Simmons and company vice president Chris Foeste, to learn more about the project. In the process, I also learned about Big River's origins and how it has become a significant player in the communications industry throughout North America.

"Obviously, we've got a big fiber build-out happening in Southeast Missouri," Kevin said as we sat around a conference room table at Big River's Cape Girardeau headquarters on South Minnesota Street. "We're doing Jackson and Cape and we'll start construction in Poplar Bluff in about two weeks."

The company also plans to announce fiber installation projects in three more area towns in a few months.

"We have four (towns) we're looking at right now," he said.

Residential connections have already begun in Jackson and it won't be long before the same can be said in Cape Girardeau.

"Right now, if you're in Jackson you can go online (at www.circlefiber.com), enter your address and it will put you into a zone and tell you when construction will start in your area," Kevin said.

Beginning this week, residents of Cape who are interested in fiber connectivity can go to the site and register their names and addresses.

"That will help us determine our Cape zones," he said.

The zones, in turn, will help Circle Fiber map out an installation timeline that will branch out from the company's existing fiber lines in downtown Cape in areas such as the free Wi-Fi in the Marquette Tech District. Circle Fiber will be installing similar free Wi-Fi systems in parts of Jackson, including city parks, uptown Jackson and the football stadium.

"It's a transformational gigabyte network that will literally give every home access to the service," the Big River president said. "Even if they don't want the service, they can still add it to the side of their house, which will add value to their home.

"Once the (fiber) infrastructure is in place, the platform will allow us to deliver higher and higher bandwidth," Kevin explained, and said it won't be long before high-speed broadband service will be necessary in homes that have more and more Wi-Fi enabled devices.

"You're probably up to 25, 30, 35 devices in your house and you don't even know it," he observed. "Fiber can deliver the necessary bandwidth and that's why we're making this big investment."

Big River Communications has almost 100 employees working out of offices in Cape Girardeau, St. Louis, Farmington and Poplar Bluff, as well as some who work remotely around the country. JAY WOLZ

From teaching to telecommunications

A native of The Loop area of St. Louis, Kevin earned undergraduate degrees in education and business administration at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Missouri. He was a teacher and coach at St. Charles High School from 1980 until 1984 before joining AT&T during the breakup of the Bell Telephone system.

By the early 1990s, though, he was creating companies for a relatively new communications platform called "the internet."

"My first one was a company called GolfMasters.com that golfers could use to schedule tee times," he recalled. "That was in 1993 and I was trying to explain it to some venture capital guys, and they were like, 'What the hell is dot com? What are you talking about? What's the internet?'"

Eventually, he found himself selling infrastructure systems to companies such as LDD, a long-distance telephone provider with dial-up internet service headquartered in Cape Girardeau.