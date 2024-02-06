Betting on Cape Girardeau: New casino owner talks history, changes

Erwin Haitzmann was a university student in Linz, Austria, in the mid-1970s, and like many college students, he needed a job to help pay his expenses.

Little did he know the job he would take would be the start of a career in the gaming industry and would eventually lead him to ownership of Cape Girardeau's riverfront casino.

"I was studying business administration and needed to provide for myself during my studies," Haitzmann told the Southeast Missourian on Friday shortly before his company, Century Casinos Inc., completed the final arrangements to purchase Isle Casino Cape Girardeau from Eldorado Resorts Inc.

"I found a job as a croupier, as we call it in Austria. Here you call it a card dealer," he said. "I only took the casino job because it paid well and it had evening hours that permitted me to study during the day. It was simple. I could go to the university during the day, and in the evening, I would work at the casino."

For the next five years, Haitzmann completed his master's and doctorate degrees in social and economic sciences. For his thesis, he chose an unorthodox subject.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau pit manager Avon Hill, left, meets with Century Casinos chairman and co-CEO Erwin Haitzmann last week on the casino floor. Jay Wolz

"I thought, why not write about casinos? So I chose to write on the topic of international marketing strategies for casino companies," he said. His research took him halfway around the world to the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (only his second airplane flight), where he found the research materials he needed and was able to explore many of Las Vegas' gaming venues.

His research impressed not only his university professors, but his employer as well.

"I was offered a job to head the international department of Casinos Austria International, which had two casinos outside of Austria."

That was in 1981. Over the next 10 years, he and a colleague, Peter Hoetzinger, built Casino Austria's international presence to more than 100 casinos in 25 countries.

"Most of them were small casinos by U.S. standards," Haitzmann said. None of them could compare to what he saw during his "research trip" to Las Vegas a decade earlier.

The early 1990s "was a time of gaming proliferation," Haitzmann said. Riverboat casinos were opening throughout the United States and casino stocks were on the rise.

"It seemed as if all you had to do was put the word 'casino' in your company name and your stock would double," he said.

It was then Haitzmann and Hoetzinger decided they needed to cash in on the casino industry's growth. They left Casinos Austria and appealed to friends and family members who helped them raise $2 million, which they brought to the United States in 1992 and founded Century Casinos. Haitzmann became the company's chairman while Hoetzinger was named the company's president. Both share the title of co-CEO.

The "bet" they placed in 1992 seems to be paying off.

With last week's addition of gaming venues in Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville, Missouri, and New Cumberland, West Virginia, Century Casinos now operates 18 casinos worldwide including 7,185 gaming machines, 285 table games and 3,400 employees (336 of them are in Cape Girardeau).

The publicly-traded company's annual net operating revenue is in excess of $400 million.

Why Cape Girardeau?

"It was probably a year and a half ago that we decided to focus our growth on the United States instead of internationally," Haitzmann said. "We started window shopping and looked at many properties and talking to investment bankers to determine what we could finance and, after seeing probably 15 or 20 mid-size casinos, we started negotiating with Eldorado about a year ago. They had quite a few casinos for sale including the Mountaineer in West Virginia and the Caruthersville casino."

The Cape Girardeau casino was part of the deal when negotiations began.

"It was not Eldorado's intention at the time to sell the Cape Girardeau casino," Haitzmann said. "But we said we were only willing to purchase Caruthersville if we could also purchase Cape Girardeau because the two properties are so close to each other. They (Eldorado) agreed and we agreed on a package that included Cape Girardeau, Caruthersville and the West Virginia property."