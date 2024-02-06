Best Missouri counties for spending golden years

According to www.Stacker.com, when it comes to most desirable retirement locations, Cape Girardeau County ranks 24th out of Missouri's 114 counties.
Factors analyzed included cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational facilities, eating establishments and cultural and entertainment opportunities.
The website, in setting Show Me State rankings, noted Cape Girardeau County's median home value of $160,500; median rent of $808; median household income of $53,732 — adding 65% of county residents own their homes.
Stacker said the No. 1 county for retirement in the state is Camden County in the Lake of the Ozarks region of Missouri.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.