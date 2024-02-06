Best hiring practices — the rules have changed

There was a time when all an employer had to do was to hang a "help wanted" sign in the window to attract job seekers.

That's no longer the case.

Throughout Missouri — and across the nation for that matter — employers are dealing with a labor shortage that's forcing many businesses to limit services or hours. Others are simply leaving vacant positions unfilled.

According to labor statisticians, the situation in Missouri is particularly in the youth labor force — ages 16 to 19 — which is 15% smaller than it was a decade ago. That's having a significant impact on the food service, hospitality and retail industries, which tend to higher younger workers.

"It's an employees' market and we (as employers) are going to have to pursue them," said Brian Gerau, president and CEO of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Gerau recently led a workshop attended by a cross section of area employers to discuss about a dozen "best practices" they might consider when recruiting employees — as well as techniques they should avoid.

Here are some of the main points he covered in his presentation:

Make Them (job applicants) Excited About Coming to Work With You.

"You've got to go past 'We work 8 to 4 for $15 an hour'," Gerau said. "OK, that's a good start, but it's just the first rung on the ladder."

Job seekers, he said, need to hear from people in the company about why they like working there and why it would be a good fit for them as well. "You've got to make them excited about the opportunity to work with you," he said.

Check Your Welcome Wagon.

"When you have somebody come on site for an interview, who's the first person to greet them at the door?" Gerau asked the group. "Is it your HR person? Is it your office manager? Is it your CEO? Because if it's the most boring person (on your staff), the chances of landing that person are slim to none."

Show the Path to Advancement.

"When you sit down with an applicant, let them know how they can advance in the company," Gerau explained, adding "hope is not a strategy" for career advancement (as in "I hope they promote me" or "I hope if I work my rear off I get a dollar more an hour").

"Give them a goal and fire them up," he continued. "And that's a key to employee retainment, too."