Beloved Ste. Genevieve County mall closes

St. Mary Antique Mall in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, a longtime regional destination for antique shoppers and dealers in the Mississippi River hamlet of 400 people, has permanently closed.
The mall, located at 777 7th St. — along the Great River Road — was heavily damaged by an Oct. 24 tornado that ripped off the building's roof, scattering debris for a wide area.
"We thank all our customers for their support throughout the years, but especially a huge thanks to our dealers. Without you, we would not have been an antique destination," the company's Dec. 27 Facebook post read.
