BusinessJanuary 3, 2022

Beloved Ste. Genevieve County mall closes

St. Mary Antique Mall in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, a longtime regional destination for antique shoppers and dealers in the Mississippi River hamlet of 400 people, has permanently closed. The mall, located at 777 7th St. — along the Great River Road — was heavily damaged by an Oct. 24 tornado that ripped off the building's roof, scattering debris for a wide area...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
St. Mary Antique Mall in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, announced Dec. 27 it has permanently closed. The building housing the antiques business lost much of its roof in an Oct. 24 tornado.
St. Mary Antique Mall in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, announced Dec. 27 it has permanently closed. The building housing the antiques business lost much of its roof in an Oct. 24 tornado.Facebook

St. Mary Antique Mall in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri, a longtime regional destination for antique shoppers and dealers in the Mississippi River hamlet of 400 people, has permanently closed.

The mall, located at 777 7th St. — along the Great River Road — was heavily damaged by an Oct. 24 tornado that ripped off the building's roof, scattering debris for a wide area.

"We thank all our customers for their support throughout the years, but especially a huge thanks to our dealers. Without you, we would not have been an antique destination," the company's Dec. 27 Facebook post read.

Story Tags
Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

