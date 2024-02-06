Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape

Brittney Dirnberger, Bella Italia co-owner, said the restaurant is collaborating with Dutch Enterprises and the City of Cape Girardeau to find and repair the source of a water main issue and has no projected date for reopening at this time,

Bella Italia was rebuilt after a damaging March 19, 2005, fire caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

