BusinessOctober 31, 2022

Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape

This story is updated. Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems. The seven-day-a-week Italian eatery at 20 N. Spanish St. temporarily shut down Oct. 24...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Bella Italia Restaurant, 20 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, remains closed until further notice. Equipment problems have forced a temporary closure.
Bella Italia Restaurant, 20 N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, remains closed until further notice. Equipment problems have forced a temporary closure.

This story is updated.

Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems.

The seven-day-a-week Italian eatery at 20 N. Spanish St. temporarily shut down Oct. 24.

Brittney Dirnberger, Bella Italia co-owner, said the restaurant is collaborating with Dutch Enterprises and the City of Cape Girardeau to find and repair the source of a water main issue and has no projected date for reopening at this time,

Bella Italia was rebuilt after a damaging March 19, 2005, fire caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
