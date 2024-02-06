Bella Italia closed until further notice in downtown Cape

This story is updated.
Bella Italia Restaurant, a downtown Cape Girardeau culinary mainstay since 2003, remains closed until further notice, as the establishment continues to deal with what its Facebook page called equipment problems.
The seven-day-a-week Italian eatery at 20 N. Spanish St. temporarily shut down Oct. 24.
Brittney Dirnberger, Bella Italia co-owner, said the restaurant is collaborating with Dutch Enterprises and the City of Cape Girardeau to find and repair the source of a water main issue and has no projected date for reopening at this time,
Bella Italia was rebuilt after a damaging March 19, 2005, fire caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.
