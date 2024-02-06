All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 25, 2022

Bayou Bar & Grill in Pocahontas sold, TJ's new owner

Jackson's TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza is purchasing Bayou Bar & Grill, 6611 County Road 532 in Pocahontas — TJ's announced last week on its Facebook page. Bayou said it will close 4 p.m. Saturday. "While we will be doing some updating and remodeling, the whole business model itself will remain the same," TJ's said on social media...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Bayou Bar & Grill in Pocahontas will close Saturday. The business has been sold to TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza of Jackson.
Bayou Bar & Grill in Pocahontas will close Saturday. The business has been sold to TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza of Jackson.Facebook

Jackson's TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza is purchasing Bayou Bar & Grill, 6611 County Road 532 in Pocahontas — TJ's announced last week on its Facebook page.

Bayou said it will close 4 p.m. Saturday.

"While we will be doing some updating and remodeling, the whole business model itself will remain the same," TJ's said on social media.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"This has been a difficult decision for us (and) we feel it is time to pass on the opportunity to someone who will continue to grow and improve our dream from 17 years ago," Bayou's Facebook page read Wednesday.

A grand opening date will be announced soon.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big mornin...
BusinessDec. 19
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. ...
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decisi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
BusinessDec. 16
Gas prices fall in Missouri, more stable nationwide
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
BusinessDec. 16
Restaurant, counseling service to open in Cape Girardeau next year
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
BusinessDec. 13
Wall Street slips at the end of a bumpy week
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy