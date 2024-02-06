Bayou Bar & Grill in Pocahontas sold, TJ's new owner

Jackson's TJ's Burgers, Wings and Pizza is purchasing Bayou Bar & Grill, 6611 County Road 532 in Pocahontas — TJ's announced last week on its Facebook page.
Bayou said it will close 4 p.m. Saturday.
"While we will be doing some updating and remodeling, the whole business model itself will remain the same," TJ's said on social media.
"This has been a difficult decision for us (and) we feel it is time to pass on the opportunity to someone who will continue to grow and improve our dream from 17 years ago," Bayou's Facebook page read Wednesday.
A grand opening date will be announced soon.
