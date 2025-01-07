Battle over Missouri's minimum wage didn't end with November vote

BOONVILLE — In 2022, Heather Overstreet moved her growing dog grooming, training and boarding business into a converted garage.

It was a milestone for a business she started at age 16 by training dogs for friends of her mother. She innovated on the furnishings, refurbishing a bathtub left behind by the previous owner to use for dog washing. She built indoor kennels with room for 12 dogs and fenced 10,000 square feet outdoors to exercise dogs in daycare and overnight boarding.

But future expansion is on hold, Overstreet said, until she understands the impact of voter-approved Proposition A, which increases the state minimum wage, on her payroll and customers.

“It not only throws off my math, but it just is an entirely new challenge,” Overstreet said.

Under the provisions of Proposition A, Missouri’s minimum wage rose to $13.75 an hour on Jan. 1, up from $12.30 an hour. It will increase again to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2026, with future adjustments tied to inflation.

Along with increasing the minimum wage, Proposition A requires some employers to provide paid sick and family leave starting May 1. Businesses with revenue of $500,000 or more must provide one hour for every 30 hours worked, up to five days per year for businesses with fewer than 15 employees and seven days per year for larger businesses.

Overstreet, who is also a member of the City Council in Boonville, with a population of about 8,000, admits she didn’t pay close attention to the details of Proposition A. She expected a more modest increase and had hoped to hold prices steady in 2025. Instead, she will notify customers of a rate hike, she said.

She needs three employees to cover the hours she is open.

Overstreet hires young people, often for their first job, to care for boarded dogs, and starts them at minimum wage. Over the course of a year, the increase will add $3,247 to employer payroll costs for every full-time minimum wage employee — $3,016 for additional wages and $231 for additional Social Security and Medicare taxes

“With minimum wage rising, that’s at least one extra dog that I need per day, which I guess you could say, is no big deal,” Ovestreet said. “But this is a small town, and I’ve only had that shop for two years.”

Proposition A, placed on the ballot via initiative petition, passed in November with 58% of the vote with support from unions, workers’ advocacy groups, social justice and civil rights organizations, and a coalition of more than 500 business owners.

There was no large-scale opposition campaign prior to the election. But a court challenge filed in early December by major business advocacy groups asks the Missouri Supreme Court to invalidate the vote. And legislation filed in advance of this year’s session seeks to exempt 96% of private employers from the higher minimum wage.

Jeff Vines, left, and Randy Vines in their STL-Style store on Cherokee Street in St. Louis. The Vines see the minimum wage increase as a boost for their business Submitted to the Missouri Independent

Randy Vines, co-owner of a St. Louis business that also began as a home-based operation and a backer of Proposition A, said he’s sympathetic to Overstreet’s dilemma but argues that more money in the hands of workers helps the economy.

Other costs can squeeze profits as well, said Vines, who founded STL-Style, which makes merchandise themed to St. Louis for retail and wholesale markets, with his brother.

If the price of T-shirts goes up, for example, that has to be part of his pricing, he said.

“We’re kind of at the mercy of what the markets are doing and what the industry is doing in general,” Vines said. “So when costs go up for manufacturers, we have to, you know, pass that on.”

Minimum wage history

For most of the time since a federal minimum wage of 25 cents an hour was established in 1938, there was no Missouri law mandating a separate state rate. In 1990, lawmakers extended the minimum wage to all businesses, including those exempt under federal law.

The first ballot measure setting the Missouri rate above the federal requirement passed in 2006. It boosted the state wage to $6.50 an hour and required future adjustments based on inflation. The federal rate at the time was $5.15 an hour and had not been changed since 1997.

In 2018, when adjustments had increased Missouri’s wage to $7.85 an hour, voters passed a proposal boosting the rate in yearly increments until it reached $12 an hour at the start of 2023.

An inflation adjustment set it at $12.30 an hour for 2024. If Proposition A had failed, the inflation-adjusted wage for 2025 would have been $12.65 an hour, the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations stated in a news release.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour, a rate that has been unchanged since 2009. The highest inflation-adjusted minimum wage was the Feb. 1, 1968, increase to $1.60 an hour, which is equal to $14.76 an hour.

Prior to November, opponents argued that increasing the minimum wage would cause inflation, job losses and slow the state’s economy. Supporters point to research that calls those assumptions into question, noting that the state’s unemployment rate has fallen faster since the start of 2019 than adjoining states that did not boost their minimum wage.

“Working families are the drivers of the economy,” Caitlyn Adams, executive director of Missouri Jobs with Justice Voter Action, said in a news release issued Dec. 30. “We are proud to take another step forward in building an economy that works for all.”

As he is leaving office, Gov. Mike Parson made job gains and low unemployment the top two bullet points in a news release listing the accomplishments of his administration, which began in June 2018.