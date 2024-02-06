All sections
BusinessDecember 13, 2021

Batchelor joins Saint Francis Healthcare

Saint Francis Healthcare System has welcomed Peter Batchelor, MBA, as its new director of cardiovascular services. Batchelor, who joined Saint Francis in November, comes to the area from Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, Idaho, and has more than 20 years of health care management experience...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Peter Batchelor
Peter Batchelor

Saint Francis Healthcare System has welcomed Peter Batchelor, MBA, as its new director of cardiovascular services.

Batchelor, who joined Saint Francis in November, comes to the area from Saint Alphonsus Health System in Boise, Idaho, and has more than 20 years of health care management experience.

