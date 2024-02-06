All sections
Business

BARR Advisory Expands Cybersecurity Consulting Practice with Security Engineering

BARR Advisory has expanded its cybersecurity consulting practice with the launch of a new service line that will allow clients to access a more robust suite of security and compliance solutions.

The cybersecurity and compliance firm today announced that its consulting practice will begin performing security engineering services, providing technical remediation, implementation, and management of security tools and controls to cloud-based and hybrid organizations across industries.

“Our overarching mission is to empower organizations to build trust with their customers and their communities,” said Mitch Evans, director of cybersecurity consulting at BARR Advisory. “We’re excited that by expanding our consulting practice, we can help more organizations bring their security and compliance goals within reach and provide a more comprehensive cybersecurity program at a lower cost than increasing internal headcount.”

With the expansion of the firm’s consulting practice, BARR Advisory can now assist organizations with the maintenance and management of security tools and processes such as:

  • Cloud security posture management
  • Penetration testing and vulnerability scanning
  • Incident response
  • Security awareness training
  • Endpoint detection and response
  • Mobile device management
  • Patch management
  • Network segmentation
  • Remote access

“These tasks often fall on developers and IT support teams, who may not have the time or expertise to solve complicated security and compliance problems,” Evans said. “We can help bridge that gap.”

The news comes amid a period of rapid growth for BARR, which was recently ranked among Kansas City’s fastest-growing technology companies by the Kansas City Business Journal.

In addition to offering consulting services, BARR Advisory also performs attestations against leading cybersecurity frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, and PCI DSS through its separate attest services practice.

Learn more about BARR’s cybersecurity consulting services: https://www.barradvisory.com/services/cybersecurity-consulting/

ABOUT BARR ADVISORY

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

  • Compliance Program Assistance
  • Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments
  • Cybersecurity Consulting and vCISO Services
  • Security Engineering
  • SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, and SOC for Cybersecurity
  • PCI DSS Assessment Services
  • ISO 27001 and 27701 Certifications
  • Government Assessments
  • HIPAA/HITECH Services
  • HITRUST Services
  • CSA STAR Assessments

