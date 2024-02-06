All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessFebruary 21, 2023
Barnes & Noble has resurgence
Barnes & Noble, the New York City-based bookseller founded in 1886, and with an outlet in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall, is experiencing a post-COVID rebound. The chain plans to open 30 new locations this year after shuttering 150 of its stores since 2008...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Former Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney Morley Swingle signs copies of his novel, "The Gold of Cape Girardeau," for patrons at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall, Nov. 2, 2002. The venerable bookstore chain, after a decade of closing U.S. outlets, has announced it will open 30 new stores in 2023.
Former Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney Morley Swingle signs copies of his novel, "The Gold of Cape Girardeau," for patrons at Barnes & Noble bookstore in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall, Nov. 2, 2002. The venerable bookstore chain, after a decade of closing U.S. outlets, has announced it will open 30 new stores in 2023.Southeast Missourian file

Barnes & Noble, the New York City-based bookseller founded in 1886, and with an outlet in Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall, is experiencing a post-COVID rebound.

The chain plans to open 30 new locations this year after shuttering 150 of its stores since 2008.

"We've now got both the profitability and the confidence to start opening up stores again," Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt told The Wall Street Journal.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Daunt, also the chief executive of British book chain Waterstone, is being credited with the turnaround after years of losing market share to online competitors such as Amazon.

Under Daunt's leadership, individual Barnes & Noble stores are being given autonomy to function more like local shops rather than cookie-cutter manifestations of a top-down corporate vision, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 25
Stock market today: Asian shares extend gains after China-dr...
BusinessSep. 24
Cape Girardeau man’s merchant services provider tops Entrepr...
BusinessSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Busine...
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau business...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
BusinessSep. 20
Stock market today: Wall Street closes its record-setting week mixed as FedEx slumps and Nike jumps
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy