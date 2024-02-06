Barge traffic hurt by low water levels on Mississippi River

Southbound barge tonnages have been reduced on the Mississippi River by more than 20%, according to the most recent weekly transportation report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the situation could cost agriculture shippers billions.

Because of exceptionally low water levels on the Mississippi River, occasioned because of a prolonged lack of rain, barges cannot be fully loaded.

Shipments of corn, soybeans and wheat typically are sent by barge because barges are a cheaper alternative to trucks or the rail system.

USDA said last week that 47% of all grain in the U.S. is moved by barge, with 5.4 million barrels of crude oil also normally trafficked on the Mississippi.