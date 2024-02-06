Barge traffic hurt by low water levels on Mississippi River

Southbound barge tonnages have been reduced on the Mississippi River by more than 20%, according to the most recent weekly transportation report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the situation could cost agriculture shippers billions.
Because of exceptionally low water levels on the Mississippi River, occasioned because of a prolonged lack of rain, barges cannot be fully loaded.
Shipments of corn, soybeans and wheat typically are sent by barge because barges are a cheaper alternative to trucks or the rail system.
USDA said last week that 47% of all grain in the U.S. is moved by barge, with 5.4 million barrels of crude oil also normally trafficked on the Mississippi.
According to the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction measurements, the water level on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to slowly fall this week to under 6 feet by Saturday, Oct. 29, and remain there at least through the first week of November.
By way of comparison, flood stage at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park is 32 feet.
