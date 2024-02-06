All sections
BusinessOctober 24, 2022

Barge traffic hurt by low water levels on Mississippi River

Southbound barge tonnages have been reduced on the Mississippi River by more than 20%, according to the most recent weekly transportation report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the situation could cost agriculture shippers billions...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Randy Statler of Old Appleton, foreground, watches Wednesday, Oct. 19, as people walk to Tower Rock in Perry County Missouri. Tower Rock is an attraction in the Mississippi River normally accessible only by boat but walkable because of exceptionally reduced water levels. Businesses are being hurt by near-drought conditions because river barges cannot be fully loaded in low water.
Randy Statler of Old Appleton, foreground, watches Wednesday, Oct. 19, as people walk to Tower Rock in Perry County Missouri. Tower Rock is an attraction in the Mississippi River normally accessible only by boat but walkable because of exceptionally reduced water levels. Businesses are being hurt by near-drought conditions because river barges cannot be fully loaded in low water.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press

Southbound barge tonnages have been reduced on the Mississippi River by more than 20%, according to the most recent weekly transportation report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the situation could cost agriculture shippers billions.

Because of exceptionally low water levels on the Mississippi River, occasioned because of a prolonged lack of rain, barges cannot be fully loaded.

Shipments of corn, soybeans and wheat typically are sent by barge because barges are a cheaper alternative to trucks or the rail system.

USDA said last week that 47% of all grain in the U.S. is moved by barge, with 5.4 million barrels of crude oil also normally trafficked on the Mississippi.

According to the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrologic Prediction measurements, the water level on the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau is expected to slowly fall this week to under 6 feet by Saturday, Oct. 29, and remain there at least through the first week of November.

By way of comparison, flood stage at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park is 32 feet.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

People walk to Tower Rock, a Mississippi River attraction in Perry County, Missouri, normally reachable only by boat, on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Foot traffic was made possible by exceptionally low water levels. Barge traffic, a cheaper alternative to railroads and truck shipments, has been severely impacted.
People walk to Tower Rock, a Mississippi River attraction in Perry County, Missouri, normally reachable only by boat, on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Foot traffic was made possible by exceptionally low water levels. Barge traffic, a cheaper alternative to railroads and truck shipments, has been severely impacted.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press
Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

