Business March 25, 2024

Barbershop, restaurant among new businesses

A variety of new businesses are coming to Cape Girardeau, according to business licenses submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department. n James Macklin of Cape Girardeau is starting Blessed Blades, a barbershop at 338 Broadway, Suite 441. This business will provide cutting and styling for men's and women's hair. It will also sell snacks and hair-care products...