Barbershop, restaurant among new businesses

A variety of new businesses are coming to Cape Girardeau, according to business licenses submitted to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.