On April 22, Marion, Illinois-based Banterra Bank announced it had raised $25,913 for not-for-profit organizations Granted and Make-A-Wish from the sale of eclipse glasses.
The bank’s Cape Girardeau and East Prairie locations combined to raise more than $1,000 of that amount.
Glasses were distributed for a minimum donation of $2 each. Almost all of Banterra’s bank locations were located in the path of totality during the solar eclipse of April 8.
“At Banterra, we are always looking for opportunities to support our communities and raise funds for important charities,” Jeff May, president and chief executive officer of Banterra Bank, said in a news release. “The eclipse was a historic event, especially for our Midwest states. We knew that Banterra could be a nice resource for providing our communities with proper eclipse glasses while also giving back to charities.”
Granted is an Evansville, Indiana-based organization dedicated to granting wishes for children with life-threatening or terminal conditions from nearby communities. Make-A-Wish, headquartered in Phoenix, does the same on a national scale.
Banterra has more than 40 locations across Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Utah, with more than $3 billion in assets. Each month, the various branches raise funds, awareness or both for a different local charity.
