“At Banterra, we are always looking for opportunities to support our communities and raise funds for important charities,” Jeff May, president and chief executive officer of Banterra Bank, said in a news release. “The eclipse was a historic event, especially for our Midwest states. We knew that Banterra could be a nice resource for providing our communities with proper eclipse glasses while also giving back to charities.”

Granted is an Evansville, Indiana-based organization dedicated to granting wishes for children with life-threatening or terminal conditions from nearby communities. Make-A-Wish, headquartered in Phoenix, does the same on a national scale.

Banterra has more than 40 locations across Arizona, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Utah, with more than $3 billion in assets. Each month, the various branches raise funds, awareness or both for a different local charity.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.