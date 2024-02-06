Banterra Bank donates, offers volunteers paid leave

Banterra Bank, with branches in Cape Girardeau and East Prairie, Missouri, has announced a $50,000 donation to assist tornado relief efforts in Western Kentucky.
Banterra is also offering paid leave for its 500 employees in six states who volunteer with designated organizations in the Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, areas.
