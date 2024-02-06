Banterra Bank adds to executive management team

Banterra Bank, with more than three dozen branches in six states, including Cape Girardeau, has named Kristina Scott to a newly created position of chief banking officer.
Scott, a graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, lives with her family in Carterville, Illinois. She assumes her new role today.
