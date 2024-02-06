Bank receives recognition, construction firm achieves safety award

First State Community Bank (FSCB), which has branches in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, has been recognized on the Forbes Best-In-State Banks in Missouri and is one of only five banks in the state to make the list.

The recognition was made in coordination with Statista Inc., a statistical portal and industry ranking organization.

Nationwide, 135 banks, or about 2.7% of all banks in America, made the list.

Forbes and Statista identified the Best-In-State Banks based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations based on their overall satisfaction as well as five other metrics -- trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.

FSCB was founded in 1954 and is owned and operated by First State Bancshares Inc., a financial services holding company based in Farmington, Missouri.

n