Bank receives recognition, construction firm achieves safety award

First State Community Bank (FSCB), which has branches in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, has been recognized on the Forbes Best-In-State Banks in Missouri and is one of only five banks in the state to make the list.
The recognition was made in coordination with Statista Inc., a statistical portal and industry ranking organization.
Nationwide, 135 banks, or about 2.7% of all banks in America, made the list.
Forbes and Statista identified the Best-In-State Banks based on an independent survey of approximately 25,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate banks at which they have or previously have had checking accounts. Participants made recommendations based on their overall satisfaction as well as five other metrics -- trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice.
FSCB was founded in 1954 and is owned and operated by First State Bancshares Inc., a financial services holding company based in Farmington, Missouri.
n
Robinson Construction Co. recently achieved Diamond Level in Associated Builders and Contractor's STEP Safety Management System. It is the highest safety level in ABC's STEP program and recognizes construction firms that are at least 655% higher than the construction industry's average safety level.
STEP is an acronym for Safety Training Evaluation Process. Program participants measure their safety processes and policies on key safety components through a detailed questionnaire with the goal of implementing or enhancing safety programs that reduce job site incidents.
Robinson Construction has participated in the STEP program for nearly 20 years, and has earned recognitions each year at the program's Gold Level or higher.
Founded in 1946, Robinson Construction is headquartered in Perryville, Missouri, and has a regional office in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
More information about the STEP program is available at www.abcstep.org. Robinson's website is www.robinsonconstruction.com.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.