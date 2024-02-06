Bank president, Southeast Hospital receive recognitions

Independent Banker magazine, the monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), has included Cape Girardeau banker Aaron Panton in its annual list of "40 Under 40 Emerging Community Bank Leaders."

Panton is the regional bank president at The Bank of Missouri in Cape Girardeau.

The "40 Under 40" list, which was announced Friday, recognizes the nation's up-and-coming community bank leaders who represent future leaders of the banking industry, according to an ICBA news release.

A feature story in the June issue of Independent Banker highlights the "40 Under 40" honorees and how they have "overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles that make community banking special," the ICBA news release said.

The honorees were selected on the basis of several criteria, including character, leadership, community involvement and innovation.