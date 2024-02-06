Bank president, Southeast Hospital receive recognitions

Independent Banker magazine, the monthly publication of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), has included Cape Girardeau banker Aaron Panton in its annual list of "40 Under 40 Emerging Community Bank Leaders."
Panton is the regional bank president at The Bank of Missouri in Cape Girardeau.
The "40 Under 40" list, which was announced Friday, recognizes the nation's up-and-coming community bank leaders who represent future leaders of the banking industry, according to an ICBA news release.
A feature story in the June issue of Independent Banker highlights the "40 Under 40" honorees and how they have "overcome challenges and answered calls for innovation while staying true to the guiding principles that make community banking special," the ICBA news release said.
The honorees were selected on the basis of several criteria, including character, leadership, community involvement and innovation.
Headquartered in Perryville, The Bank of Missouri has 37 branches in 26 Missouri communities and has assets of $2.6 billion.
For the 10th consecutive year, Southeast Hospital has received the American College of Cardiology's National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) Chest Pain — Myocardial Infarction (MI) Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award. The hospital is one of 212 medical facilities nationwide to receive the college's recognition in 2021.
The award recognizes Southeast's sustained achievement in the chest pain/MI registry for two consecutive years (2019 and 2020) and its performance in several specific categories related to the overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.
Nearly 700,000 Americans suffer a heart attack annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A heart attack happens when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival at the hospital and at discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery or arteries, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation.
