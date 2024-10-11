Bank presents Living Nativity

First Midwest Bank of Cape Girardeau presents its sixth annual Living Nativity from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at 1820 N. Kingshighway.
The free event features live actors and animals, plus a visit by Santa and hot cocoa for all attendees.
