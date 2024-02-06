Bank of Missouri marks a milestone with anniversary celebration

The Bank of Missouri will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday at its branch at 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau to celebrate the bank's 130th anniversary and to unveil what it calls a "community branch on wheels."
In a news release, CEO Adrian Breen said "The Bank of Missouri remains rooted in our communities because of how we started, a small branch community bank in 1891."
The Bank of Missouri began as the Bank of Perryville and expanded into Cape Girardeau in 1997.
Breen said those attending will get a first look at its new branch on wheels -- "a full service, mobile banking unit, equipped with a functional ATM and a live teller," according to a news release.
