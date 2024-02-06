All sections
BusinessNovember 15, 2021

Bank of Missouri marks a milestone with anniversary celebration

The Bank of Missouri will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday at its branch at 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau to celebrate the bank's 130th anniversary and to unveil what it calls a "community branch on wheels." In a news release, CEO Adrian Breen said "The Bank of Missouri remains rooted in our communities because of how we started, a small branch community bank in 1891."...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
The Bank of Missouri branch at 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
The Bank of Missouri branch at 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau.Submitted

The Bank of Missouri will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Thursday at its branch at 3427 William St. in Cape Girardeau to celebrate the bank's 130th anniversary and to unveil what it calls a "community branch on wheels."

In a news release, CEO Adrian Breen said "The Bank of Missouri remains rooted in our communities because of how we started, a small branch community bank in 1891."

The Bank of Missouri began as the Bank of Perryville and expanded into Cape Girardeau in 1997.

Breen said those attending will get a first look at its new branch on wheels -- "a full service, mobile banking unit, equipped with a functional ATM and a live teller," according to a news release.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

