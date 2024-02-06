Bank exec named to Saint Francis Foundation

Saint Francis Foundation has named John Denkler to its board of directors.
Denkler is president/CEO of First State Bancshares and vice chairman of First State Community Bank in Farmington, Missouri.
Denkler, according to a news release, is a veteran financial services professional.
