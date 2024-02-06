MARBLE HILL, Mo. — Eric Pendergrass, 30, has had a busy life to-date.

He's been a hog farmer in Bell City, Missouri, where he graduated high school; a banjo player in a bluegrass band playing in benefits and at churches; and, come Jan. 1, Pendergrass will become the new owner of Hutchings Funeral Chapel, 203 Bass St. in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Marian and Charlie Hutchings have owned the funeral home since Aug. 25, 1996, and are in the process of turning over the business to Pendergrass in what will be a seller-financed transaction.

"I like him and he's the right fit," said Charlie Hutchings, who has worked with Pendergrass — a licensed funeral director, a licensed pre-need specialist and currently a student embalmer — for the last three years.

Pendergrass said he is grateful for the tutelage of the Hutchingses.

"This (opportunity) is a dream come true for me," he said.

"When (the Hutchingses) bought the place, it was really down — handling maybe five or six funerals a year and now they've built the business up to around 70 annually," Pendergrass said, adding the current volume of work is just about the right size for the kind of service he wants to offer.

"I don't want too much (business) because I want to be there for all the families and being too busy would hinder that," he opined, adding he has no desire to have what he called a "conglomerate" funeral home. "Being a 'mom-and-pop' shop, answering the call when transition happens and taking a family all the way through to the cemetery, is what I want."

Pendergrass said funeral service is intensely personal.

"When the phone rings and I answer it, that call will set the tone for that grieving family. When I show up at night to remove a loved one's body, they know my face, my voice, my sound and my demeanor. I will hang with them through the whole process and that's why I like being in a small-town funeral home," he said.