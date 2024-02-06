Bailey family: Flavoring wine and spirits for four generations

If you've ever enjoyed a glass of Buffalo Trace bourbon, or wines from the vineyards of Robert Mondavi or Francis Ford Coppola, there's a chance it was aged in a barrel created out of American oak from within a 75-mile radius of Perryville, Missouri.

One of only a dozen independent barrel stave mills in the United States, Perryville Stave Co. has been operating in the same location and by the same family for 75 years.

How the company ended up in Perryville with the Bailey family at the helm is quite a tale.

For Steve Bailey, the fourth generation to work in the business and current company president, the barrel stave business is all he's ever known.

An employee operates a "de-barking" machine, which removes bark from American white oak logs bought by the Perryville Stave Co., on Thursday in Perryville, Missouri. Sarah Yenesel

The history

Perryville Stave Co. was started in 1946 by the Freeman brothers -- R.B. Freeman (Steve's great-grandfather) and R.B.'s brothers, L.R. and Hayden -- with the Missouri Timber Co. They had several additional stave mill operations in Missouri, Indiana and Kentucky.

The second generation, represented by Steve's grandfather, J.E. Bailey, ran the operation until 1957 when J.E. was sent to a mill in Kentucky, leaving the third generation, Steve's father, Bill, to oversee the Perryville operation.

In 1961, the Freeman brothers moved the mill machinery into storage and dissolved their partnership. The mill managers were given the opportunity to buy the mill machinery and restart operations, which Bill did. Buying the mill with borrowed money, Bill "got the thing off the ground," Steve said. Bill renamed the Perryville Mill as Perryville Stave Co. in 1963.

"My mother was working at the Bank of Perryville at the time, so they had a little bit of income," Steve Bailey said. "For a long time, Dad didn't draw any money out of the business; they lived on what mom made. Everything he made, he put back into the business. Over time, it prospered."

Bill worked daily in the business until right before his 90th birthday. As fate would have it, his retirement party and funeral notice were scheduled to be on the same day in January 2021.

Ed Schulz, international sales manager with Barrel Associates International in Fresno, California, remembered Bill as "a grand individual. A courtly and principled gentleman, he was still running the mill every day, at nearly 90, on a rare mix of love and stubborn devotion -- he was a force to be reckoned with."

Sons Steve, president, and Mike, general manager, are stepping up to fill Bill's shoes, which Schulz said is "a daunting prospect." Luckily, they have been by his side in the mill every day for decades with a committed group of 27 employees that are "like family."

Schulz has known the Baileys for 23 years; Perryville Stave was one of the suppliers for the small barrel production company he worked for.

"They were very down home, humble, wonderful people ... sort of unconsciously good at what they did," Schulz said.

A Perryville Stave Co. employee cuts logs that will become staves Thursday in Perryville, Missouri. Sarah Yenesel

From whiskey to wine

A stave is a narrow length of wood with a slightly beveled edge to form the sides of barrels, and much of the success of Perryville Stave comes from the quality of wood they have access to.

"The timber (white oak) we have in Missouri is particularly good for the flavoring of wine and spirits," Steve said.

According to Grape Collective, the most common wood used for wine barrels is French oak, a wide-grained species found in Europe, which imparts subtle flavors, making it ideal for lighter wines such as pinot noir and chardonnay. For a new French oak barrel, a winemaker can expect to pay between $850 and $3,600.

At a lower price of around $500 per barrel, American oak grows from Missouri to the East Coast and straight through bourbon country. American oak helps create tannin-rich, bold wines, and is popular with wines produced in Spain, Australia and the Americas.

When Perryville Stave began in 1946 and up until the early 1980s, the American oak barrel staves produced were used entirely for whiskey barrels, until they were approached about making staves for wine barrels by Jean Jacque Nadalie, owner of Tonnellerie Francais, a business in France making barrels for the French wine market. They set up a cooperage (a business that makes barrels out of staves) in Calistoga, California, and were interested in using American oak for their wine barrels as a cost-saving option.

In order to accommodate the concept of making staves for the wine industry, Perryville Stave had to make some adjustments.

Steve explained that for the whiskey market, as long as the wood is dry enough or loses enough weight to get a load on a truck, it can be delivered to be made into whiskey barrels. Wine barrels are a little different -- the wood has to be aged longer and the long-term air-drying changes chemicals in the wood.

"It took a little bit of getting used to the way the wine people wanted things done," Steve said. "But dad agreed to do it, and we started doing business with Tonnellerie in 1980. They were pretty groundbreaking in using American oak. And they're successful, so this thing grew pretty fast."

Currently, Steve estimated 80% of their staves are used for wine, with whiskey staves having a secondary role.

Schulz added, "These hardworking, unsung heroes of the wine barrel business have spread their delightful flavors of prime Ozark white oak throughout the California and Washington wine industries, from the wine country of Napa Valley and Sonoma in California and Washington in the U.S. to Chile, South Africa, Argentina and Canada. Everywhere great wine is made in the west, great Perryville stave barrels are delivered by Barrel Associates from a cooperage in Fresno, California."

Over the last 20 years, Perryville Stave Co. has provided stave wood for more than 150,000 barrels for Barrel Associates alone.

"Every barrel is 60 gallons of wine that people have on their tables and are enjoying," Schulz said. "It's an international following."