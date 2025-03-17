All sections
BusinessMarch 17, 2025

SPONSORED: B Well at Work: Building a Workplace That Works for Everyone

SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence prioritizes workplace wellness by fostering inclusion and empowerment. With a diverse board and workforce, SADI champions accessibility and sets a standard for positive workplace culture.

story image illustation

A thriving workplace isn’t just about the bottom line—it’s about creating an environment where employees feel valued, supported and empowered. At SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence, Inc. (SADI), workplace wellness and positive culture aren’t only initiatives; they are the foundation of their success.

At SADI, inclusion starts at the top. With at least 51% of board members living with disabilities, the organization ensures that leadership decisions are informed by lived experiences. This approach not only strengthens their ability to serve the community, but fosters a culture of innovation and empathy. The Board of Directors represents the interests of all people, championing accessibility, taking action and finding solutions to current problems. They reinforce the idea that workplaces thrive when diverse perspectives are at the table.

What truly sets SADI apart is its commitment to hiring individuals with disabilities, making up over 50% of its workforce. As a Center for Independent Living, SADI understands that a supportive work environment is about the people who work there. Employees at SADI relate to the challenges and triumphs of those they serve. This shared experience fosters a workplace culture of understanding, advocacy and resilience.

For SADI, workplace wellness extends beyond ergonomic chairs and health programs. It’s about fostering a culture where every employee feels seen, heard and empowered to succeed. By prioritizing accessibility, inclusion and authentic leadership, SADI is setting the standard for positive workplace culture.

Organizations that invest in their people create environments where employees can thrive. SADI is proof that when you build a workplace that works for everyone, you build a stronger, more inclusive community.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

