1st Choice Roofing & Construction is the leading roofing contractor in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Established in 2012, the company prides itself on its commitment to excellence, ensuring that both corporate and private clients are completely satisfied with the work.

The company emphasizes the importance of relationships, stating that since its inception, it has been recognized as a top roofing contractor in the region. They offer a wide range of services to meet various needs, whether working on existing spaces or undertaking larger projects. With over a decade of experience, 1st Choice Roofing & Construction has encountered almost every roofing situation, making them well-equipped to handle diverse challenges. They also highlight accountability, offering manufacturer warranties on the roofs they install to protect clients at all costs.

Employee's further shed light on the company’s culture. One review praises the exceptional staff and positive work environment, noting that everyone contributes to a collaborative atmosphere. The reviewer emphasizes that from the owner to managers to service technicians, there is a collective desire for mutual success, describing the culture as “second to none.”

A 1st Choice Roofing employee highlights the company’s investment in its staff, stating, “Never have I seen a company that invests in its own employees the way 1st Choice does. The culture just can’t be beat.”

1st Choice Roofing & Construction not only delivers quality craftsmanship to its clients but also fosters a supportive and growth-oriented environment for its employees. This dual focus on client satisfaction and employee development positions the company as a trusted leader in the roofing industry.