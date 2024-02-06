Stephanie Turner spent much of her childhood in a single-parent home, with a creative mother who taught her how to make things work and to do what she could with what she had. Skirts were mended, dresses were made and leftover uniform material was used to make a pencil case for school. According to Turner, they were always about fixing rather than buying new.

“My grandparents were the same,” Turner said. “I later found out they were millionaires, but they acted like they didn’t have two pennies to rub together. They were hardworking and modest.”

Between thrifty grandparents and a resourceful mother, Turner grew up with the knowledge that money doesn’t make you happy. She valued what she had and envisioned the potential of what something could be. The pairing of life lessons, along with the 3Rs from grade school — reduce, reuse, recycle — shaped Turner into the person she is today.

As a homebound teacher with Jackson R-2 Schools, Turner works with students who have a medical or mental health issue that prevents them from attending school within the building. Turner says this can be someone recovering from surgery with limited mobility, a new parent or a student dealing with extreme anxiety. Turner's job is to become their temporary instructor, meeting individually with high school students to teach math, reading/language arts, science and social studies.

“My goal is to get them on track and back to school,” Turner said. “I want them to know I care and [I’m here] to help them succeed, no matter their diagnosis or their situation. If I have students who don’t believe in themselves, my job is to build them up to see their full potential.”

How Turner views her students — full of potential, purpose and life — is how Turner views much of the world around her. In a society that gives up, tosses out and moves on, Turner aims to restore, reclaim and repurpose, hoping that her family can be part of the solution rather than part of the problem.

As they built their home in 2020, the Turners salvaged wood from a family barn to create their stair railing. The spindles came from cut rebar that they spray-painted black. Their family spent several nights at the brickyard, gathering mismatched bricks for the outside of their home. Multiple doors, windows, bathtubs, light fixtures and furniture were reclaimed by the Turners after being passed on by someone else.