Developers of the new SEMO Industrial Park in northern Scott County say it won’t be long before ground is broken for the project’s first tenants.

“As soon as we can get someone in there, we will do it,” said Shad Burner, chief executive officer of Southeast Missouri Regional Economic Development, Inc. (SEMO REDI), who is working with various entities to promote the project.

“We’re at the point where we can have very constructive conversations with potential users,” he said.

The 380-acre site sits just east of Interstate 55 on the northern edge of Scott City and extends southward from Nash Road along the Ramsey Creek branch of the Mississippi River Diversion Channel.

According to Gregg Erb, co-owner of the industrial park property, the project’s infrastructure should be complete by August 2025.

“Construction began in early July and we’ve been blessed with dry weather,” he told B Magazine in mid-November. “Koehler Engineering and Fronabarger Concreters have been able to make good progress with the construction of the [industrial park’s] main road. Once completed, they’ll proceed with the side streets, providing access to all the lots within the park.”

Erb and his sister, Carrie Roider, purchased the site in 2016 with the intent of subdividing it for commercial use purposes. The project received a major boost in May 2023, when the Missouri Department of Economic Development awarded a $2.5 million matching grant to help underwrite access road construction as well as the installation of water, sewer, electric and gas lines within the property.

“Things are going really well,” Burner said. “The grant money, along with the money the owners have invested, have added a lot of infrastructure to the site bringing roads, water, wastewater utilities and so forth to the different tracts of land.”

When complete, the park in its current configuration will offer more than 30 shovel-ready parcels ranging in size from five to just over 20 acres.