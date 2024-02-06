"Creativity doesn't exclusively relate to making art. It's our birthright. And it's for all of us."
Rick Rubin has worked with artists from Kanye West to Johnny Cash, is the co-founder of Def Jam Records and has won several Grammys. He said he did this with one philosophy — he knows what he likes and what he doesn't like.
While his book, “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” is about artistic creation, it is also a treasure trove of wisdom that can be easily applied to business innovators and used as a blueprint for anyone who wants to challenge conventional thinking and expand their innovative possibilities. One of the book's core messages is that we need to normalize creativity as a fundamental human trait, not a rare gift.
"The attempt is the reward."
Whether for product or profit, startups and new ventures often focus on the end goal. Rubin prefers to focus on the process while encouraging continuous experimentation and learning from each attempt. This mindset fosters resilience and innovation. You start from a position of no right or wrong because creativity, at its core, plays without rules.
"The work is the joy."
This quote underscores the importance of finding joy in work by fostering a culture where the innovation process is not just a means to an end but a source of pleasure and satisfaction. For employees, this often leads to satisfying work environments where creativity flourishes, because employees feel fulfilled and satisfied.
"If you have an idea you're excited about and don't bring it to life, it's not entirely your fault. But the longer you wait, the less likely you will ever feel ready."
Voltaire, french writer, historian and philosopher, suggested: "Perfection is the enemy of good." The Rubin process agrees by encouraging creatives to constantly be moving forward with momentum while making adaptations along the way. This is the essence of lean startup methodologies, where speed to market and iterative development are placed at a higher value over waiting for an ideal, possibly unattainable, product.
In his book, Rubin says we should embrace risk. Don't just dip a toe. Go ahead and leap. Great rewards often require significant risks. He also encourages innovation based on genuine insight and passion rather than merely following the latest market trends.
Don’t know where to start? Rubin suggests that seeds are everywhere, we just need to gather them. In contrast to brainstorming, where a group may come together and throw out random ideas, Rubin suggests a more mindful approach that involves identifying potential ideas or solutions in everyday situations, such as in nature, societal needs and common inconveniences. With curiosity and awareness, we can gather these 'seeds' and cultivate them into innovative business solutions.
While not explicitly a business book, "The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” offers universally applicable lessons. It serves as a philosophical backbone for those seeking to innovate in any field, promoting life with creativity at its core. For business innovators, this book is not just a guide but a powerful catalyst for transformation, offering a potent lens through which to view work and life. It is an invaluable resource for those aiming to lead and transform the business world, inspiring them to embrace creativity in their endeavors.
John Hendricks, owner of The Book Rack, is a forward-thinking entrepreneur with more than 40 years of retail management experience and a background in corporate buying and tech. His dynamic leadership vision encourages innovation, growth and job satisfaction. John is committed to mentoring the next generation of leaders in the local business community.
