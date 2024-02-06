"Creativity doesn't exclusively relate to making art. It's our birthright. And it's for all of us."

Rick Rubin has worked with artists from Kanye West to Johnny Cash, is the co-founder of Def Jam Records and has won several Grammys. He said he did this with one philosophy — he knows what he likes and what he doesn't like.

While his book, “The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” is about artistic creation, it is also a treasure trove of wisdom that can be easily applied to business innovators and used as a blueprint for anyone who wants to challenge conventional thinking and expand their innovative possibilities. One of the book's core messages is that we need to normalize creativity as a fundamental human trait, not a rare gift.

"The attempt is the reward."

Whether for product or profit, startups and new ventures often focus on the end goal. Rubin prefers to focus on the process while encouraging continuous experimentation and learning from each attempt. This mindset fosters resilience and innovation. You start from a position of no right or wrong because creativity, at its core, plays without rules.

"The work is the joy."

This quote underscores the importance of finding joy in work by fostering a culture where the innovation process is not just a means to an end but a source of pleasure and satisfaction. For employees, this often leads to satisfying work environments where creativity flourishes, because employees feel fulfilled and satisfied.