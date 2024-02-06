B. Justin Kim joins Saint Francis

Kim finished fellowships at the National Institute of Health-National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1983, and at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1991.

Kim's residency was at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, in 1986.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.