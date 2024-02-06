All sections
BusinessJuly 25, 2022

B. Justin Kim joins Saint Francis

B. Justin Kim, M.D., a cardiothoracic surgeon, is joining Cape Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery, a Saint Francis Medical Partner.

Kim received his medical education from the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville in 1979.

He completed his internship at Brown University-Rhode Island Hospital in Providence in 1981.

Kim finished fellowships at the National Institute of Health-National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute in Bethesda, Maryland, in 1983, and at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School in New Brunswick, New Jersey, in 1991.

Kim's residency was at Brooke Army Medical Center in Fort Sam Houston, Texas, in 1986.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

