Jackson School District superintendent John Link was among eight Missouri school superintendents nominated for the 2021 Robert L. Pearce Award, presented annually by the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA).
The award, instituted in 1987 by the Pearce Corp., a Missouri architectural firm specializing in educational facility planning, honors excellence in education and community leadership among Missouri superintendents.
Link was nominated for the honor by colleagues in the Southeast Missouri MASA District and was recognized during the organization's awards banquet March 24 at The Lodge of the Four Seasons at Lake Ozark, Missouri.
Link, who will retire this summer, has been superintendent of the Jackson School District since 2015. He has also served as superintendent of the Fair Grove School District and the Hartville School District.
n
Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf), president and CEO of Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau, has been appointed to Resorts World Las Vegas' Travel Advisory Board for 2021.
The board comprises 15 members from throughout the United States and helps develop relationships with the retail travel advisory community.
Her board participation requires attendance at monthly meetings as well as feedback sessions with resort departments, including front desk, spa, food and beverage, and guest services.
Looking for more business news? Subscribe to B Magazine and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.