All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 5, 2021

Awards and Recognitions — Link earns nomination, Sandgren (Kempf) appointed to board

Jackson School District superintendent John Link was among eight Missouri school superintendents nominated for the 2021 Robert L. Pearce Award, presented annually by the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA). The award, instituted in 1987 by the Pearce Corp., a Missouri architectural firm specializing in educational facility planning, honors excellence in education and community leadership among Missouri superintendents...

Southeast Missourian
John Link
John Link

Jackson School District superintendent John Link was among eight Missouri school superintendents nominated for the 2021 Robert L. Pearce Award, presented annually by the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA).

The award, instituted in 1987 by the Pearce Corp., a Missouri architectural firm specializing in educational facility planning, honors excellence in education and community leadership among Missouri superintendents.

Link was nominated for the honor by colleagues in the Southeast Missouri MASA District and was recognized during the organization's awards banquet March 24 at The Lodge of the Four Seasons at Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Link, who will retire this summer, has been superintendent of the Jackson School District since 2015. He has also served as superintendent of the Fair Grove School District and the Hartville School District.

n

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf)
Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf)

Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf), president and CEO of Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau, has been appointed to Resorts World Las Vegas' Travel Advisory Board for 2021.

The board comprises 15 members from throughout the United States and helps develop relationships with the retail travel advisory community.

Her board participation requires attendance at monthly meetings as well as feedback sessions with resort departments, including front desk, spa, food and beverage, and guest services.

Looking for more business news? Subscribe to B Magazine and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 22
Professional development: business leaders on the impact of ...
BusinessDec. 22
An upswing for fuel prices as temperatures drop
BusinessDec. 20
Wall Street leaps and halves its losses from what had been a...
BusinessDec. 20
Tyson Foods cuts contracts with Missouri farmers and is work...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
BusinessDec. 19
Wall Street ends little changed after giving up a big morning gain
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
BusinessDec. 19
The Pickleball Factory to host grand opening Thursday, Dec. 19
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
BusinessDec. 18
Wall Street waits ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
BusinessDec. 17
Wall Street trims its stellar gains as Nvidia's star dims again
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
BusinessDec. 16
Cape Girardeau teacher named a McDonald’s Outstanding Educator
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
BusinessDec. 16
Jackson financial adviser attends Florida summit
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
BusinessDec. 16
New doctors, nurse practitioner join Saint Francis
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
BusinessDec. 16
Ribbon-cuttings mark merger, renaming of businesses
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy