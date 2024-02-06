Jackson School District superintendent John Link was among eight Missouri school superintendents nominated for the 2021 Robert L. Pearce Award, presented annually by the Missouri Association of School Administrators (MASA).

The award, instituted in 1987 by the Pearce Corp., a Missouri architectural firm specializing in educational facility planning, honors excellence in education and community leadership among Missouri superintendents.

Link was nominated for the honor by colleagues in the Southeast Missouri MASA District and was recognized during the organization's awards banquet March 24 at The Lodge of the Four Seasons at Lake Ozark, Missouri.

Link, who will retire this summer, has been superintendent of the Jackson School District since 2015. He has also served as superintendent of the Fair Grove School District and the Hartville School District.

