Autoworkers stage job action

United Auto Workers union, the biggest labor group in the U.S., officially called a strike effective Friday, Sept. 15, at three plants — including one in Wentzville, Missouri.

A total of 13,000 men and women struck over the weekend at a General Motors Wentzville plant; a Ford assembly location in Wayne, Michigan; and a Stellantis center in Toledo, Ohio.

Stellantis, based in the Netherlands, makes and sells 16 auto brands, including Dodge and Chrysler.