Autoworkers stage job action

United Auto Workers union, the biggest labor group in the U.S., officially called a strike effective Friday, Sept. 15, at three plants — including one in Wentzville, Missouri.
A total of 13,000 men and women struck over the weekend at a General Motors Wentzville plant; a Ford assembly location in Wayne, Michigan; and a Stellantis center in Toledo, Ohio.
Stellantis, based in the Netherlands, makes and sells 16 auto brands, including Dodge and Chrysler.
Major issues in the walkout are salary increases and benefits.
The last UAW strike was in 2019 and lasted 40 days.
