Auto Tire and Parts marks 110 years in business

The year was 1909.

Teddy Roosevelt was in the White House until March 4 when William Howard Taft was sworn in as the nation's 27th president and the face of another president, Abraham Lincoln, was added to the penny.

Pat Tlapek, who owned Auto Tire and Parts NAPA from 1948 until 1989, is pictured in 1984, during the company's 75th anniversary. Submitted

The United States Army Signal Corp Division bought the world's first military airplane, purchasing a Wright Military Flyer from Orville and Wilbur Wright.

With a population of just over 575,000, St. Louis was ranked as the fourth largest city in the nation.

And in Cape Girardeau, Auto Tire and Parts opened its first store on the corner of Broadway and Spanish Street in response to a customer's need for Model T parts (Henry Ford began making Model T automobiles the previous year).

This year, 2019, marks the company's 110th year in business. No one seems to know the exact date the business opened its doors, but it recently hosted an anniversary celebration for all of its employees.

In 1909, there were reportedly only 12 "horseless carriages" in all of Cape Girardeau County and the closest automotive parts stores were in St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

With only a dozen automobiles in the county at the time, Auto Tire and Parts supplemented its automotive business by also carrying wagon parts. The original store consisted of a parts counter and a machine shop housing the first welding equipment in Cape Girardeau.

As cars became more popular in the 1920s and '30s, Auto Tire and Parts focused more on automotive parts and eventually stopped selling tires (and today company representatives explain despite the elimination of tire sales, it was "too late" for the business to change its name).