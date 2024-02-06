Aspiring tech prodigy tries to re-route self-driving cars

SAN FRANCISCO -- Austin Russell, now 22, was barely old enough to drive when he set out to create a safer navigation system for robot-controlled cars. His ambitions will be tested.

Five years ago, Russell co-founded Luminar Technologies, a Silicon Valley startup trying to steer the rapidly expanding self-driving car industry in a new direction.

Luminar kept its work closely guarded until Thursday, when the startup revealed the first details about a product Russell is touting as a far more powerful form of "lidar," a sensing technology used in autonomous vehicles designed by Google, Uber and major automakers.

Lidar systems work by bouncing lasers off nearby objects and measuring the reflections to build a detailed 3-D picture of the surrounding environment. The technology is similar to radar, which uses radio waves instead of lasers.

Russell said Luminar's version, consisting of its patented hardware and software, will provide 50 times more resolution and 10 times the range of current lidar systems. Those improvements, he said, will enable self-driving cars to be sold on the mass market more quickly.

During an interview in an empty warehouse on a San Francisco pier where Luminar has been testing its lidar, Russell wasn't shy about making big claims for its technology.

"When you see your vehicle is powered by Luminar, you will know you will be safer," he said. "We need to get to the point where humans don't have to constantly baby-sit and take control" of autonomous cars.

If Luminar's lidar lives up to its promise, some of the world's biggest technology and auto companies may have been upstaged by a precocious entrepreneur who said he memorized all the periodic table of the elements when he was 2. By the time he turned 11, Russell said he was tinkering with supercomputers.

Like another technology prodigy -- Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg -- Russell won the early support of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel, who became a billionaire after investing $500,000 in Facebook during the company's infancy.

One of Luminar's early investors is a venture capital firm backed by Thiel and eBay founder Pierre Omidyar.

Russell also dropped out of Stanford University after three months when he won a Thiel fellowship, which pays students $100,000 to work on promising ideas instead of pursuing a degree.