Ashley Malkowski named by Saint Francis

Ashley Malkowski, PharmD, has accepted a pharmacy manager position with Saint Francis Pharmacy-Poplar Bluff.
Malkowski, who is licensed by state boards of pharmacy in Missouri and Arkansas, is a graduate of Harding University College of Pharmacy in Searcy, Arkansas.
