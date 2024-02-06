All sections
BusinessJune 10, 2024

As temperatures rise, gas prices fall nationwide

Prices at the pump keep plunging as summer draws closer, with some states now recording average regular gas prices below $3 a gallon. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Prices at the pump keep plunging as summer draws closer, with some states now recording average regular gas prices below $3 a gallon.

Missouri is not among them, with an average of $3.08 a gallon, though drivers in Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas can enjoy state averages between $2.94 and $2.97 per gallon. Even California, long home to averages above the $5 range, has seen prices dip to an average of $4.93, though it is still the highest average in the country.

With all these cheaper prices, it is no surprise the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now just $3.45 a gallon, down some 14 cents since last week.

For a gallon of diesel, drivers can expect to pay an average of $3.79 nationally and $3.39 in Missouri.

County averages Monday (per AAA)

* Cape Girardeau: $3.09;

* Perry: $3.03;

* Scott: $3.16.

Price ranges Monday (per GasBuddy)

* Cape Girardeau: $2.95 to $2.99;

* Jackson: $2.91 to $2.99;

* Perryville: $2.99 to $3.19;

* Scott City: $3.14.

