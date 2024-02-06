As temperatures rise, gas prices fall nationwide

Prices at the pump keep plunging as summer draws closer, with some states now recording average regular gas prices below $3 a gallon.
Missouri is not among them, with an average of $3.08 a gallon, though drivers in Arkansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas can enjoy state averages between $2.94 and $2.97 per gallon. Even California, long home to averages above the $5 range, has seen prices dip to an average of $4.93, though it is still the highest average in the country.
With all these cheaper prices, it is no surprise the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now just $3.45 a gallon, down some 14 cents since last week.
For a gallon of diesel, drivers can expect to pay an average of $3.79 nationally and $3.39 in Missouri.
* Cape Girardeau: $3.09;
* Perry: $3.03;
* Scott: $3.16.
* Cape Girardeau: $2.95 to $2.99;
* Jackson: $2.91 to $2.99;
* Perryville: $2.99 to $3.19;
* Scott City: $3.14.
