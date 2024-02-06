As oil prices soar, what it may mean at gas pumps in Missouri

While oil prices are not the only drivers of U.S. motor fuel prices, they are primarily responsible for jumps in the cost paid by American consumers at their local service stations, say industry experts.

On Friday, oil reached more than $95 per barrel on the "OPEC Basket" measure, with multiple forecasts of $100 in the days ahead.

While Missouri pump prices still lag the highest prices in the nation, now seen currently in California, Show Me State service stations are also feeling the upward movement.

GasBuddy chief petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, who has been following petrol prices for 14 years for the Boston-based tech company specializing in gasoline, talked late last week to the Southeast Missourian about the current trends.

In a nutshell, why have prices been rising on our shores?

The U.S. is the top producer of crude oil worldwide, but when No. 2 Saudi Arabia and No. 3 Russia collude to cut production, we're going to feel it when we pull up to the pump. Even if the U.S. drilled twice as much as it's doing now, we're still in a pickle if those two other countries conspire to reduce oil exports. Yes, there are refinery issues in various places in America. In the Corn Belt states, including Missouri, refinery problems help to explain why Show Me State prices are higher than a month ago. By GasBuddy's measurement, Missouri gas jumped from $3.49 to $3.71, a 22-cent increase in mid-September. (AAA on Saturday, Sept. 23, put the statewide price of gas at $3.61.) The good news is, even if crude oil continues to rise in price, when the refinery problems get fixed, Missourians should see decreases.

Where are the refineries experiencing trouble?

A large refinery in Northwest Indiana has been struggling with production for (four to six) weeks. Pine Bend, Minnesota, is a key supplier in the nation's midsection and it's been idled due to repairs. A Sinclair refinery in Ponca City, Oklahoma, went out of production unexpectedly. Refinery outages have been seen all over Texas due to the heat. There's been no shortage of refinery snags over the summer months. However, with the change back to winter gasoline on Sept. 16, the market won't be under as much pressure. Summer gas is more difficult to produce and areas like St. Louis have a different brand of gasoline than outstate Missouri, but with the switch back to winter fuel, a more simple blend with more butane — all Missourians should start seeing cheaper petrol within a couple of weeks even if oil gets more expensive — which seems likely.