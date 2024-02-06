As cashless stores grow, so does the backlash

NEW YORK -- Hembert Figueroa just wanted a taco.

So he was surprised to learn the dollar bills in his pocket were no good at Dos Toros Taqueria in Manhattan, one of a small but growing number of establishments across the U.S. where customers can only pay by card or smartphone.

Cash-free stores are generating a backlash among some activists and liberal-leaning policymakers who say the practice discriminates against people such as Figueroa, who either lack bank accounts or rely on cash for many transactions.

Figueroa, an ironworker, had to stand to the side, holding his taco, until a sympathetic cashier helped him find another customer willing to pay for his meal with a card in exchange for cash.

"I had money and I couldn't pay," he said.

A shopper scans an Amazon Go app on a cellphone while entering an Amazon Go store Jan. 22, 2018, in Seattle. A small number of restaurants and stores are going cash-free in the U.S., looking to cater to customers who increasingly pay with a card or smartphone. But a backlash is growing against the practice some say discriminates against those who lack back accounts or rely on cash for most of their daily transactions. Elaine Thompson ~ Associated Press, file

The issue got some high-profile attention recently when retail giant Amazon bowed to pressure from activists and agreed to accept cash at more than 30 cashless stores, including its Amazon Go convenience stores, which have no cashiers, and its book shops. Amazon declined to say when the change would happen.

There is no federal law requiring stores to accept cash, so lawmakers are working on the issue at the state and city level.

Earlier this year, Philadelphia became the first city to ban cashless stores, despite efforts by Amazon to dissuade it. New Jersey passed a statewide ban soon after, and a similar ban is working its way through the New York City Council. Before this year there was only one jurisdiction requiring businesses to accept cash: Massachusetts, which passed a law nearly 40 years ago.

"The potential societal cost of a cashless economy I think outweighs the potential benefits for businesses," said Ritchie Torres, a New York City councilman for the South Bronx who introduced the bill.

Policymakers argue that while cashless stores and restaurants aren't widespread now, the practice could expand to more services, including some catering to lower-income customers.

A customer looks overhead in an Amazon Go store, where sensors and cameras are part of a system used to tell what people have purchased and charge their Amazon account, Jan. 22, 1018, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson ~ Associated Press, file

Walmart-owned Sam's Club opened its first cashier-less store in Dallas last year, using technology that allows customers to scan and pay for items with their smartphones. Kroger has installed similar technology in about 400 stores nationwide.

Stadiums in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Atlanta have started to go cashless, or nearly cashless, and the Barclays Center, where the Brooklyn Nets play, is now effectively cashless as well.

"I wanted to stop this before it became an everyday thing," said William Greenlee, a Philadelphia councilman who introduced that city's bill.

Advocates for cashless bans worry technology is moving too fast for the 6.5% of American households -- 8.4 million -- that do not have a bank account, according to figures from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

Figueroa is among the much larger group considered "underbanked," meaning they have a primary bank account but regularly rely on alternative financial services such as check cashers. More than 24 million U.S. households are underbanked, according to the FDIC.

The Standard Cognition cashier-less store is seen Nav. 14 on Market Street in San Francisco. Eric Risberg ~ Associated Press, file

The issue disproportionately affects African-American and Hispanic communities. About 17% of African-American and 14% of Hispanic households have no bank accounts, compared to just 3% of white households, according to the FDIC.

Figueroa, an immigrant from the Dominican Republic, only opened a credit union account two years ago. It took another year to build up enough funds to use his debit card regularly.