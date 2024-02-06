Artistically Ever After plans storybook beginning

Heather Brown likes to create art from beginning to end and everything in between.
She specializes in laser designs, etching drawings onto everything from jewelry to ornaments to large signs. Many of these feature scenes taken from photographs such as births, weddings or memorials.
Her works, as well as those of other local creators in the future, are for sale in her and her fiance's new store Artistically Ever After at 16A N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The business opened Friday, Feb. 2.
"I find that ... adding a little bit of creative inspiration to the community helps everyone," Brown said. "... I'm really passionate about everybody being part of one community art piece."
While Brown creates designs, her husband-to-be John Keene sources antique items and vintage collectibles. The storefront showcases a combination of their passions.
Brown said she wants to show off more than just her own work, however. Her goal is to transform Artistically Ever After into a community maker space where local artists can showcase and sell some of their own works.
"That would be the ultimate goal, to just give the community a space where they have the freedom to create and make and explore and learn things they might not otherwise have the opportunity to," she said.
Brown already has her first vendor in her daughter, Kailee Lincoln, 15, who sells handmade cement pet rock sculptures.
"Eventually, incorporating more of that on a commission basis is my goal so that way we don't have to find as many antiques (and) we can do more handmade-in-Missouri stuff," Brown said.
Artistically Ever After is attached to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's location and the business and organization are likewise entwined.
The store's opening day coincided with the Art Council's Children's Art Festival. At Artistically Ever After, children could create their own Valentine's cards and design puzzle pieces for a larger collaborative work of art Brown is making called "Peace by Piece".
Brown will also hold some children's' activities in the Arts Council's Collab Lab.
She currently has a dozen art-themed summer camps planned. These run in weeklong sessions from April to August and are for varying age groups.
The prices range between $185 and $255.
Summer camp themes include designing board games, creating costumes out of cardboard, engineering and decorating fairy gardens and brewing up soaps and candles.
"It's definitely not the Hobby Lobby art kits. It's more hands-on," Brown said. "I like to lead through exploration so I try to inspire creativity by exploring how things can be done."
The store will host adult workshops in the future where participants can create the likes of barn quilts, resin coasters and decorative wreaths. Brown is also planning to host birthday parties there.
"(I like) getting people to not be afraid to be more hands-on and just taking a chance on making something they may not otherwise have tried before," she said.
Brown had previously sold her artwork exclusively as a vendor. This is her first time operating a store.
Artistically Ever After is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays to Fridays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Brown said set hours for Sunday are still being determined.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.