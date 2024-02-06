Artistically Ever After plans storybook beginning

Heather Brown likes to create art from beginning to end and everything in between.

She specializes in laser designs, etching drawings onto everything from jewelry to ornaments to large signs. Many of these feature scenes taken from photographs such as births, weddings or memorials.

Her works, as well as those of other local creators in the future, are for sale in her and her fiance's new store Artistically Ever After at 16A N. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The business opened Friday, Feb. 2.

"I find that ... adding a little bit of creative inspiration to the community helps everyone," Brown said. "... I'm really passionate about everybody being part of one community art piece."

Gracie, 4, and Charlie Dirnberger, 8, paint puzzle pieces at Artistically Ever After's grand opening. The final artwork will incorporate hundreds of puzzle pieces each painted by different people, part of owner Heather Brown's goal to have her store represent a collaborative space for artists. Christopher Borro

While Brown creates designs, her husband-to-be John Keene sources antique items and vintage collectibles. The storefront showcases a combination of their passions.

Brown said she wants to show off more than just her own work, however. Her goal is to transform Artistically Ever After into a community maker space where local artists can showcase and sell some of their own works.

"That would be the ultimate goal, to just give the community a space where they have the freedom to create and make and explore and learn things they might not otherwise have the opportunity to," she said.

Brown already has her first vendor in her daughter, Kailee Lincoln, 15, who sells handmade cement pet rock sculptures.

"Eventually, incorporating more of that on a commission basis is my goal so that way we don't have to find as many antiques (and) we can do more handmade-in-Missouri stuff," Brown said.