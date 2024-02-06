All sections
June 14, 2021

Arnold Insurance observing 50-year anniversary

Founded in 1971 by the late Chap Arnold, Arnold Insurance is marking its 50th year in business in 2021 and will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the agency's Cape Girardeau location, 875 N. Kingshighway. The company started with one office in Scott City with two employees...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Founded in 1971 by the late Chap Arnold, Arnold Insurance is marking its 50th year in business in 2021 and will celebrate with a ribbon-cutting at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the agency's Cape Girardeau location, 875 N. Kingshighway.

The company started with one office in Scott City with two employees.

Today, Arnold Insurance has 49 employees and has agents in five states. Arnold's daughters, Angie Umfleet and Jennifer Harris, now own the company.

