Arnold Insurance, a long-standing local business, is celebrating more than 50 years of serving Southeast Missouri. Founded in 1971, the company is rooted in the values of hard work, trust and community—principles that have guided its operations since its inception.

“We’re proud to call Southeast Missouri home,” said Marc Harris, president and CEO of Arnold Insurance. “Our mission has always been simple: to treat every client like a neighbor, not just a number.”

Arnold Insurance provides a wide range of coverage options for local residents and businesses, from farms and small businesses to homes and vehicles. The agency emphasizes that their understanding of the area’s unique needs comes from the fact that their team lives and works within the community.

“At Arnold Insurance, we don’t just offer policies; we offer peace of mind,” Harris said. “Our team is dedicated to getting to know you, your family, or your business so that we can provide tailored insurance options that truly fit your life.”

The company’s reputation is built on personalized service. Representatives work closely with clients to find affordable and effective coverage, ensuring customers fully understand their insurance options. Once clients join the Arnold Insurance family, they have ongoing support from a local team, whether they need help with a claim or just have a question.

“As a locally owned and operated business, we’re proud to continue serving our friends and neighbors across Southeast Missouri,” Harris said. “Our commitment to providing the best service possible remains as strong as ever, and we look forward to being here for many more years to come.”

With a half-century of experience, Arnold Insurance remains dedicated to meeting the insurance needs of Southeast Missouri residents and businesses.