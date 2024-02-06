The human race does not hibernate for the winter.

While many people work indoors and can avoid the worst of winter's bite, not everyone can retreat with a cup of hot coffee in the face of ice, snow and cold.

Others put on their coats, caps and gloves and go about the business of restoring power outages that accompany winter storms, clearing streets and fixing potholes and faithfully delivering the mail during some bleak times.

"If the power's out, we got to go out there no matter what," says David McKay of Jackson, who has worked as a lineman for Ameren Missouri for the past 15 years.

McKay, one of 17 Ameren Missouri linemen in the Cape Girardeau area, was among the crews that had to tackle the calamitous aftermath of the 2009 ice storm that left 34,000 AmerenUE customers without power in Southeast Missouri and called for the replacement of 5,500 utility poles.

He's among the workers in the area who must deal with the many faces of Mother Nature on a year-round basis.

"We work in the heat, in the rain, in the cold, just a whole spectrum over the course of the year, but the interest right now is with the cold," says Stan Polivick, assistant director of the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department. "We make sure some of our safety meetings through the fall and early winter, we focus our attention on cold-weather working conditions and things to look out for, your coworkers. We make sure everybody is working together."

The department provides street, sewer and stormwater repairs, among other services, and it does more than issue safety advice for employees. Polivick says there is a uniform budget to buy the workers' clothing, which ranges from shirts, hats and coats to bib overalls.

"We have a shopping list, if you will, and each one can get what he wants or needs," Polivick says. "Typically they do make sure that they've got the clothing for the cold-weather work."

Polivick says the department tries to be mindful of the work assigned, avoiding large-scale projects during the winter months and instead focusing on smaller jobs like street repairs that can be interrupted and resumed to allow for warm-up breaks by workers. On colder days, workers may spend the first hours of their eight-hour shift performing tasks inside before heading out.

"Single digits is something that's going to get your attention, in particular the wind chill," Polivick says. "Single digits and a strong wind, we're going to try to give them some assignments that aren't going to put them out in the outside environment too many hours at a time."

That's not always an option for Russ Burger, the superintendent of electric operations for the SEMO division at Ameren Missouri.