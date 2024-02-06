Area winery restaurant recognized

Grapevine Grill at Chaumette Vineyards & Winery, 24345 State Route WW in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, has been named best winery restaurant by USA Today's "10 Best Readers' Choice 2022" awards.
The remaining nine honorees are in California, Virginia, Oregon, Texas and Washington state.
According to USA Today, an expert panel selected 20 nominees and the 10 best winery restaurants were chosen via popular vote.
Chaumette, in a news release, said its new wine-making facility is in construction with completion anticipated next year after the original building caught fire in 2021.
